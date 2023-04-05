News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

South Seas Healthcare And ProCare Formalise Partnership To Help Delivery Localities

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, is delighted to announce a partnership with South Seas to support capacity and capability for the Le Afio’aga o Aotearoa (the Ōtara-Papatoetoe area Locality), which is one of the 12 initial localities as announced by Te Whatu Ora.

The Health Reforms have introduced the concept of ‘localities’. This kaupapa calls for a whānau centred population-based approach to improve how healthcare is delivered in communities. Localities will also address health and wellbeing, recognising the range of socio-economic factors that can impact on health outcomes.

South Seas is the Locality System Convenor, meaning they lead the set-up and coordination of the locality, bringing in expert support to establish processes, protocols and functions for the localities model.

South Seas Healthcare Trust CEO, Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo, says: “Here in Otara Papatoetoe and across South Auckland we are working with communities which have intergenerational inequities in health, education and housing, and where people have felt disconnected from government agencies, and key part of this new shift is partnering with our local Mana Whenua, and community groups.

“ProCare brings a wealth of experience with delivering primary health care services, a strong understanding of funding and workforce management, along with hugely beneficial population health data. Having this expertise alongside our knowledge and relationships with our community is key to delivering successful health and wellbeing outcomes for our people,” says Vaisola-Sefo.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO, says “We are delighted to partner with South Seas to support the creation of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe area Locality and the capabilities required to support the localities model. The community will inform where, how and what types of services they need to improve their health and wellbeing and organisations working closely together is the first step to taking a whānau based approach to healthcare.

“This is a seismic shift in the way things are done in the health sector, so partnering with like-minded organisations who bring different skillsets will help enable more seamless care, tailored to the health and wellbeing needs identified by whānau, community, and Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards,” she concludes.

