Take Action This MND Action Month And Make Time Count For Kiwis Affected By Motor Neurone Disease

A recent study led by scientists at the University of Auckland Centre for Brain Research found that New Zealand has one of the highest rates of motor neurone disease (MND) in the world, with more than 400 people living with MND at any given time.

MND is a devastating, rapidly progressing disease that robs people of everything. People with MND know how their life will end - trapped inside a body that no longer works, unable to speak, move and, eventually, breathe. It is a terrifying fate.

MND affects people from all communities, ethnicities, and occupations. At present, there is no truly effective treatment and no known cure, and the average life expectancy is two to five years.

In June 2024, MND NZ will again launch its annual fundraising campaign to raise awareness of the impact of MND and raise funds towards the charity’s vital work in advocacy, education, research and support of people living with MND and their families.

Mark Leggett, MND NZ’s Interim Chief Executive, says: “When raising awareness about tough diseases, like MND, there’s no denying that conversation and connection go a long way.

Recognising this power of kōrero, we’re pleased to launch both our iconic Cuppa Tea for MND and the MND Ice Bucket Challenge in June.

Both these fundraising initiatives are about sharing stories and encouraging Kiwis to learn more about the personal, social and financial challenges that MND brings”.

Motor Neurone Disease NZ is the only charity focused on improving quality of life, funding research and campaigning for people affected by MND in NZ but relies on the generosity of New Zealanders to do so.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Leggett adds: “Proceeds from the MND Action Month campaign will go towards growing support, information and advocacy to make time count for those affected today, as well as supporting research for a future free from MND”.

To get involved in this year's fundraising efforts head to www.mndactionmonth.org.nz.

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED IN JUNE 2024 Cuppa Tea for MND: Host a morning or afternoon tea for your family, friends, workplace, club, or school and ask for a donation to support MND research and support. It can be as simple as a group break in the staff room or go luxe with a High Tea and make an event of it. If you’re a business, why not offer a tea and cake bundle with proceeds supporting cause. MND Ice Bucket Challenge: Nominate a willing chief executive, principal, or other group leader to have a bucket of ice water tipped over them once you’ve reached a fundraising target. Bonus if you can choose an iconic location for the bucketing! Another way is to recruit a selection of willing staff or group members and ask for a donation per vote. The person with most votes receives the soaking! Auction off the role of bucket-tipper to boost your fundraising total. To sign up or find out more visit www.mndactionmonth.org.nz.

Why do we do it again? There is no truly effective treatment for MND, and it is relentlessly progressive. Every week 2 people will die from MND, with a further 3 people receiving a diagnosis. Funds are needed to research service support, potential causes, identify treatments, and grow ongoing support.

© Scoop Media

