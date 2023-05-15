Healthcare Providers Collaborate To Care For Communities

Three healthcare providers have signed a new partnership agreement to improve health outcomes.

The partners are Locality Provider South Seas Healthcare Trust and Primary Health Organisations ProCare and National Hauora Coalition (NHC). The ProCare network serves about 850,000 people while NHC has more than 200,000 registered with its network.

South Seas Chief Executive Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo says the partners have come together to support the locality plan for Le Afio’aga o Aotearoa – the Ōtara-Papatoetoe area Locality established as part of the health reforms.

“ProCare and NHC bring expertise that will only enhance the locality work for Ōtara-Papatoetoe.

“We’ve entered this partnership to make a difference to the communities we serve and to solve intergenerational inequities in health, education and housing.”

Vaisola-Sefo says locality plans like Le Afio’aga are about ensuring people can access culturally appropriate health and wellbeing services where and when they need them, and in ways that work best for them.

“We will work together on tangible, practical projects that serve our communities – like long-term illness prevention, immunisations for Māori and Pacific communities, and child health.

“We already support NHC to deliver the excellent Mana Kids healthcare programme across schools in South Auckland, and the AWHI healthy homes programme in Manukau, and look forward to continuing our collaborations.”

ProCare Chief Executive Bindi Norwell says the partners are committed to community-led solutions for health and wellbeing.

“Our communities know how and what types of services they need, and we’ve joined with South Seas and NHC to ensure we can meet those needs.

“Each partner brings different skills and experience to the table to improve outcomes for the people we serve.”

National Hauora Coalition Tumu Whakarae Rachel Brown says the voice of whānau is paramount to the success of the health reforms.

“Since our beginnings in 2011, we have always taken a kaupapa-Māori approach to hauroa (wellbeing) and this must be elevated through the reforms.

“Whānau voice is at the core of our being and guides our actions from the insights we gather, to the way our programmes are designed and delivered.

“We create solutions that are responsive to whānau and their lived experiences and take a holistic approach to hauora and all that contributes to it.”

The moemoeā (vision) of NHC is mana whānau, whānau ora – prosperous families living well. The coalition represents 60 GPs, whānau, hapū, iwi and mātāwaka groups.



About South Seas Healthcare

South Seas Healthcare is Otara’s largest Pacific health provider, delivering a range of clinic, community and social services throughout South Auckland. Our vision is excellent health and well-being for Pacific people and all communities. The organisation was founded by a group of health professionals in February 1999, following an identified need to provide Pacific Primary Health Care to the Pacific population in Counties Manukau. Since its beginnings, South Seas has grown to be the largest integrated Pacific provider in Otara, where more than 45% of the population identify as being of Pacific descent (2013 Census). To find out more, visit www.southseas.org.nz



About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, proactive and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to more than 830,000 people across Auckland and Northland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz



About National Hauora Coalition (NHC)

National Hauora Coalition is a Māori-led charity and primary health organisation. In collaboration with our partners, we deliver a wide range of innovative health and social programmes that improve outcomes for whānau and benefit Aotearoa. Our history covers over two decades, driven by the hopes, dreams and aspirations for whānau Māori to achieve self-determined success. The moemoeā (vision) of NHC is mana whānau, whānau ora – prosperous families living well. The coalition represents 60 GPs, whānau, hapū, iwi and mātāwaka groups.

