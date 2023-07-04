Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Plan Welcomed But More Emphasis On Primary And Community Workforce Needed

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Federation of Primary Health

The chair of the country’s leading primary and community health sector group, The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa (FPHANZ) says whilst today’s plan from Te Whatu Ora is positive, there needs to be equal focus on primary and community health workforce needs.

Growing NZ’s own rural health teams and building a workforce representative of communities across New Zealand is a positive development as is growing rural and interdisciplinary training programmes to enable larger student intakes.

FPHANZ Chair, Steve Chadwick, says they support the initiative outlined today, and would welcome equal emphasis on primary and community workforces which continue to be under considerable strain.

“I have not read the plan in detail but from what I have seen, for example where it refers to nurses, there’s nothing that makes clear whether they are primary health nurses or based in hospitals,” says Ms Chadwick. “The appropriate resourcing of community level health care is just as important as in hospitals; that’s where we hopefully catch health issues before they need a greater level of care.”

FPHANZ Executive Director, Angela Francis, agrees.

“This plan from Te Whatu Ora is huge and has real grunt,” she says. “It’s very pleasing to see issues like retention, training, supporting career pathways and recruitment front and centre across a wide range of disciplines. The “earn as you learn” approach is innovative and shows Te Whatu Ora has listened to the sector. The Federation is a big supporter of “growing our own” in this country of smart, passionate and hardworking people.”

Steve Chadwick says the Federation is pleased to see a clear intention in the Te Whatu Ora plan, to make changes to models of care across the health system, and shift towards community-based care.

“A well-resourced and supported primary and community health sector, makes the overall health system robust, effective and successful,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Federation of Primary Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 