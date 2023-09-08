Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Trial Assesses New Method Of Abortion Follow-up

Friday, 8 September 2023, 4:00 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Researchers are set to find out whether at-home pregnancy tests will improve follow-up after abortions.

A clinical trial is set to test whether at-home pregnancy tests following an early medical abortion improves follow-up care.
Currently, lab tests are the most common method for checking a medical abortion has worked, with one test the day after an abortion and the second a week later.
However, another Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland study found 20 percent of New Zealand women were either not getting the follow-up tests done or not able to be contacted with the results.
“It's such an important piece of follow-up to know that the termination has worked and you're not pregnant because we know, for one or two percent of people, it won't work and they will still be pregnant,” says lead researcher Associate Professor Michelle Wise, Deputy Head of the University’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.
“If they don't do the follow-up test, or they do the test and don't find out the results of the test, and end up still pregnant, they're not going to find out till potentially weeks or months later ­- and that can be devastating.”
The Health Research Council has granted the research project $1.2 million over the upcoming three years to compare follow-up with the current lab-test method versus at-home pregnancy tests.
An early medical abortion takes place before ten weeks and the woman takes two types of medication to induce the termination. They can have the abortion in her own home and avoid surgery.
The new method of follow-up, which is more commonly used in other countries, involves a urine pregnancy test, which is either positive or negative.
“If it's positive three weeks later, then she might still be pregnant and she then needs to go back to the abortion service,” Dr Wise says.
“But if it's negative, and most of them will be negative, then she knows she's not pregnant and she just gets on with her life.
The new method means the woman has more autonomy and doesn’t need to travel to a lab.
The method has just started being used in New Zealand in 2023.
“Once we know the results of this study, if it's shown to be safe and effective, which we expect it to be, then it would enable all the services around New Zealand to use that method of follow-up,” Dr Wise says.
Anybody having an early medical abortion is eligible for the study.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 