Douglas Pharmaceuticals Secures US Licensing Deal To Treat High Grade Cervical Dysplasia

Auckland based Douglas Pharmaceuticals has signed a license agreement with U.S based Daré Bioscience, Inc to develop and commercialise R-131-2, a novel topical medicinal candidate for the treatment for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia.

Managing Director Jeff Douglas says “We are pleased to work together with our U.S. partner to develop a first in class pharmacological treatment for women with high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, who are in dire need of alternatives to surgical approaches.”

He says “Our convenient self-administered product has the potential to become an important therapeutic option for women with these conditions and potentially for other HPV-related pathologies.”

Under the agreement with Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Daré Bioscience will be responsible for advancing the development of R-131-2 in the U.S. while Douglas Pharmaceuticals will retain rights in other territories. Douglas Pharmaceuticals will also support the further development of the product and regulatory package and manufacture the drug for clinical and commercial supply.

Steve Waterman, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, the company which brokered the partnership says, “We are pleased to have assisted Douglas in finding a suitable U.S. partner for the development and commercialisation of R-131-2 and excited for the potential impact this pharmacological treatment can have on women affected with these conditions.”

About Douglas Pharmaceuticals

Douglas Pharmaceuticals is New Zealand’s largest family-owned pharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets high quality pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products around the globe.

https://www.douglas.co.nz/

