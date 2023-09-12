Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Douglas Pharmaceuticals Secures US Licensing Deal To Treat High Grade Cervical Dysplasia

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Douglas Pharmaceuticals

Auckland based Douglas Pharmaceuticals has signed a license agreement with U.S based Daré Bioscience, Inc to develop and commercialise R-131-2, a novel topical medicinal candidate for the treatment for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia.

Managing Director Jeff Douglas says “We are pleased to work together with our U.S. partner to develop a first in class pharmacological treatment for women with high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, who are in dire need of alternatives to surgical approaches.”

He says “Our convenient self-administered product has the potential to become an important therapeutic option for women with these conditions and potentially for other HPV-related pathologies.”

Under the agreement with Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Daré Bioscience will be responsible for advancing the development of R-131-2 in the U.S. while Douglas Pharmaceuticals will retain rights in other territories. Douglas Pharmaceuticals will also support the further development of the product and regulatory package and manufacture the drug for clinical and commercial supply.

Steve Waterman, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, the company which brokered the partnership says, “We are pleased to have assisted Douglas in finding a suitable U.S. partner for the development and commercialisation of R-131-2 and excited for the potential impact this pharmacological treatment can have on women affected with these conditions.”

About Douglas Pharmaceuticals

Douglas Pharmaceuticals is New Zealand’s largest family-owned pharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets high quality pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products around the globe.

https://www.douglas.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Douglas Pharmaceuticals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 