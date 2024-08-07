Cannabis Museum Re-Emerges As NZ's First Legal Dispensary And Cannabis Consumption Venue

After 4 years in storage since the beginning of the COVID lockdowns, and one year on from an ambitious fundraising gala, the Whakamana Cannabis Museum is staging a triumphant return to the New Zealand cultural landscape in one of Auckland CBD’s most majestic heritage buildings. Abe Gray, a 25 year veteran cannabis expert and activist, has teamed up with local investors to transform the iconic Hopetoun Alpha building into ‘Green House’, the new centre of New Zealand’s rapidly growing medicinal cannabis industry.

Green House incorporates a legal medicinal cannabis dispensary, the re-opened Whakamana Cannabis Museum, the Calyx Clinic specialist medicinal cannabis prescriber, and a medicinal cannabis patient’s social club, alongside future food and beverage options, inside Aotearoa’s first and only cannabis focused, and cannabis consumption friendly events venue. This is in fact the first of its kind facility in all of Australasia.

To mark this historic milestone for the Whakamana Cannabis Museum, the new Green House venture and the NZ Medicinal Cannabis Industry as a whole, the local Member of Parliament Chloe Swarbrick will be ceremonially cutting the ribbon and officially opening the facility to the public on Friday, August 9th from 3:30 - 4:20pm.

Event Details: Whakamana Cannabis Museum and Green House Dispensary ribbon cutting ceremony with Chloe Swarbrick

Date: Friday, August 9th 2024

Time: 3:30pm

Location: Hopetoun Alpha, 19 Beresford Square, Auckland CBD

