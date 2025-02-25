Child Cancer Foundation Calls For Support As High Numbers Of Referrals Roll In

The need for critical support for children with cancer and their whānau has never been greater. While many families across Aotearoa were enjoying the holiday season, 37 new families were referred to Chid Cancer Foundation in December and January – a higher than average figure. With ongoing diagnoses and long treatment journeys, the Foundation is urging Kiwis to show their support by donating to this year’s nationwide Street Appeal on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th March.

Monica Briggs, Chief Executive of Child Cancer Foundation, says the high number of families needing support over summer highlights the urgent need for continued care and resources.

“Every week in Aotearoa, three more families receive the devastating news that their child has cancer. Our support is ongoing, often spanning years, as families navigate treatment and recovery. The cost to deliver our vital services is $6.5 million per year, and we receive no direct government funding. That’s why our Street Appeal is so important – every donation, big or small, helps us be there for these families when they need us the most.”

One of the families Child Cancer Foundation has supported is the Wealleans whānau from Christchurch. Eight-year-old Indi Wealleans was first diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at just two and a half years old. She relapsed in 2022, aged six, but is now in remission. Indi and her mum, Aneke, are passionate about giving back and will be collecting for the Street Appeal in their local community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Child Cancer Foundation has been a shining light in our lives for the past six years. The emotional and practical support we received was a lifeline during the hardest times,” says Aneke Wealleans.

“We’re so grateful for everything they do, and volunteering for the Street Appeal is our way of giving back. Every donation makes a difference to families like ours.”

With collection sites across the country, Child Cancer Foundation is calling for volunteers to donate just two hours of their time to collect funds and help make a difference. It’s not just volunteers who will be out in force – look out for fun characters and fundraisers, including Outpost 42’s Star Wars costumed collectors and community events nationwide.

To donate or sign up as a volunteer, visit childcancer.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

