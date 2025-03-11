Desogestrel Funding A Major Boost For Endometriosis Patients

Endometriosis New Zealand is welcoming Pharmac's decision to publicly fund desogestrel, a move that will significantly improve access to this important treatment option for people living with endometriosis.

"This decision will be a major boost for many New Zealanders affected by endometriosis," says Tanya Cooke, Chief Executive of Endometriosis New Zealand. "For far too long, access to desogestrel, which is an effective hormonal treatment for endometriosis, has been dictated by cost rather than clinical need."

"Pharmac's decision is a vital step towards ensuring that every person with endometriosis can access desogestrel, regardless of their financial situation."

Endometriosis is a chronic and often debilitating condition that affects around 120,000 New Zealanders. Desogestrel (known by the brand name Cerazette) is widely recognised as helping to reduce menstrual bleeding and associated pain.

"In our advocacy work with healthcare professionals and the endometriosis community we've repeatedly heard that the lack of funding for first-line treatments like desogestrel has led to delays in symptom management," says Cooke.

"By funding desogestrel, Pharmac has removed one of the key barriers to timely, effective treatment of endometriosis and its often-debilitating symptoms."

This decision, coming in the middle of Endometriosis Awareness Month, is a major boost to those living with endometriosis in New Zealand. However, there is a long way to go until they receive the care they deserve, which is why Endometriosis New Zealand continues to call for a National Endometriosis Action Plan.

"Ultimately, a National Action Plan for Endometriosis is required to provide the necessary education and awareness to primary healthcare professionals, reduce diagnosis delays and train the specialists Aotearoa needs to improve care and treatment outcomes for those living with endometriosis," says Cooke.

