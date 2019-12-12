National will give certainty to ACC claimants
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Tim Macindoe - ACC
12 December 2019
National
will review the ACC funding frameworks to provide clarity
for claimants, including firefighters who have developed
cancer as a result of their work, National’s ACC
spokesperson Tim Macindoe says.
“Firefighters who
may have developed cancer as a result of their work have
relatively unique circumstances. Occupational diseases are
covered by ACC, but it’s often difficult to prove the
disease is work-related.
“In our Health Discussion
Document, we’re proposing to explore the range of
conditions confirmed to be linked to being a firefighter,
develop a presumptive list of conditions, and give
firefighters ACC cover for them.
“We’ll also
review the funding by ACC of DHB-based accident-related care
to ensure DHBs are sufficiently reimbursed for the
accident-related acute care they provide.
“We know
many ACC claimants find the process of establishing their
conditions are accident-related is time-consuming, costly
and stressful. National proposes working with ACC to explore
a more efficient process for determining if an injury is
covered, giving peace of mind and certainty to claimants.
“ACC is a valued component of our health system which
provides essential financial and rehabilitation assistance
to millions of New Zealanders.
“National is doing
the work in Opposition so we’re ready to hit the ground
running in
2020.”
ends
© Scoop Media
