New partnership to boost screen sector job opportunities

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister of Social Development

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Economic Development



14 December 2019

Auckland’s growing screen sector is the catalyst for a new partnership between the Ministry of Social Development and Auckland’s economic development agency Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).

The launch today at FilmFX in Henderson, is to celebrate the partnership which looks to capitalise on the social and economic development opportunities that will come from screen sector growth in the Auckland region.

The Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni says West Auckland is the region’s screen heartland and the huge growth in productions coming to Auckland will create opportunities for more Westies and budding entrepreneurs.

“The growth in the screen sector is creating a range of career opportunities and MSD is partnering with ATEED to help develop employment and training opportunities,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“MSD will be funding 20 paid internships in the screen sector to kick-start the career of MSD clients and other people who are disadvantaged in the employment market.

“There’s a wealth of innovative business activity happening with television and film projects and that means more jobs in all areas including the roles that provide support like scaffolders, caterers, electrical technicians, security guards, beauticians and hairdressers.

“The screen production sector’s contribution to Auckland’s GDP has increased from $289 million in 2013 to $372 million in 2018 and new projects are expected to keep driving economic growth,” Carmel Sepuloni said

Minister for Economic Development and Labour MP for Te Atatu Phil Twyford says Amazon Studios’ recent commitment to filming a second season of its series based on The Lord of the Rings, and Netflix’s filming of the first season of Cowboy Bebop, is a coup for New Zealand’s screen industry.

They join Hasbro’s Power Rangers and many other domestic productions being filmed across Auckland.

“We know when businesses start up in any community, there’s increased demand for other local, connected services. West Auckland is already home to many world-class screen and creative businesses, from prop makers to special effects wizards, and material and service providers.

“The arrival of the massive Amazon Studios project in Auckland will result in the setting up of even more businesses to service the largest production ever seen in New Zealand, and which will go on to supply other industries.

“The series based on Lord of the Rings is an unprecedented opportunity for West Auckland, creating jobs and spin-off industries. This partnership is great news for West Auckland,” Phil Twyford said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the growing global demand for screen content holds significant potential for developing Auckland’s already thriving screen industry, as well as numerous job creation and economic development opportunities for the region.

“I’m pleased to see that Auckland Council, through ATEED, is working closely with the Government and industry to generate jobs – including highly skilled jobs – for Aucklanders,” Phil Goff said.



Editor’s notes:

· FilmFX is a creative and special effects companying that has worked on feature films including The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Piano, Yogi Bear and TV shows like Power Rangers, Xena and Spartacus.

· MSD is also engaging with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to develop a strategy to foster creative career pathways.

· Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) is the economic development agency for the Auckland region and is one of five Auckland Council-controlled organisations (CCOs). Its purpose is to support the growth of quality jobs across the region.

