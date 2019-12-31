Leading architect of Zero Carbon Bill honoured



It’s great to see ordinary New Zealanders doing extraordinary things, Minister for Climate Change James Shaw today said in response to the news that Lisa McLaren is included in the New Year 2020 Honours List for her exceptional work leading the campaign for the Zero Carbon Bill.

Lisa McLaren was today awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in recognition of her work as the National Convenor of the youth-led Generation Zero campaign for the Zero Carbon Act.

“The fact we are where we are now, starting the year with a clear, ambitious and achievable climate target in law is thanks, in no small part, to Lisa, her team at Generation Zero and everyone involved in campaign for the Zero Carbon Bill,” James Shaw said.

“The fact Generation Zero was able to persuade politicians, business leaders, and community leaders at the highest levels, as well as tens of thousands of New Zealanders is one the main reasons the Act was passed by Parliament unopposed. Being able to provide that cross-party consensus about the direction we’re heading will lead to some really significant change.

“New Zealand’s story isn’t written by those in positions of power, but by the countless acts of people like Lisa who do extraordinary things to make New Zealand a better place for everyone,” James Shaw said.



