Carter To Retire From Politics At 2020 Election

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

11 February 2010

 

National List MP David Carter has today officially announced he will retire from politics at the 2020 election.

Mr Carter has been an MP for National for 26 years. He has been the Minister for Agriculture, Primary Industries and Speaker of the House.

“I told both Bill English and Simon Bridges immediately after the last election, that this would be my last term.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to be a member of the National caucus for the past 26 years, but now it’s time to let a new generation of talented and ambitious colleagues have their turn.

“My ambition from the time I thought about a political career was to be Minister of Agriculture, with this ambition being partly achieved as Associate Minister under the Shipley Government, and fully achieved under the Key Government in 2008.

“I am particularly proud of spearheading the Global Research Alliance, a New Zealand initiative which has scientists from all around the world working on solutions to lessen emissions from agriculture.

“I’m also proud of bringing industry and Government together to tackle biosecurity incursions. Most significantly with the kiwifruit industries’ battle against PSA in 2010.

“Following my time as Minister I was privileged to be Speaker of the House for five years, a role I thoroughly enjoyed.

“Having endured three robust court battles with Winston Peters, and winning each time, I know well how untrustworthy and difficult he is to work with. I am in full support of Simon Bridges’ decision to have nothing to do with New Zealand First and its leadership after the election.

“I believe National will win the 2020 General Election under the leadership of Simon Bridges, and because of the dedicated, talented group of MPs who are focused on making a real, positive difference to New Zealanders.”

