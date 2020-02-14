ACT Leader Welcomes Abortion Legislation Progress

The release of the Abortion Legislation Committee’s report today is a welcome, and crucial step in abortion law reform and women’s rights in New Zealand,” says ACT Leader and MP for Epsom David Seymour.

“Ruth Dyson and Amy Adams are to be commended for their great work on the Committee as chair and deputy chair respectively.

“As a member of the Abortion Legislation Committee, I’m pleased we’ve been able to put political differences to the side and work constructively together to progress the right for women to access safe and legal abortion services in New Zealand.

“I personally believe the law should go further to allow a woman to make the choice to have an abortion in consultation with her doctor with no arbitrary time limit.

“Yet I agree with the law commission’s advice that current laws deal adequately with intimidating behaviour around places where abortions occur and that there is no evidence to the contrary to justify the introduction of safe zones around clinics.

"However, this legislation is long overdue and is a move in the right direction after over 30 years of parliamentary inaction.”

"This Bill is about personal freedom and choice for women in New Zealand.

"Supporting this reform is the right thing to do.”

