Govt app helps share COVID-19 information

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 3:12 pm
Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister
Hon David Clark
Minister of Health

A Government WhatsApp channel has been launched to help make information more easily accessible and shareable in the fight against COVID-19.

Govt.NZ, which is free to use on any mobile device, will carry information and news for the public, businesses, healthcare providers, not for profits and local government. It can be found at covid19.govt.nz/whatsapp.

Current function includes
- Latest updates and news
- Latest case information
- COVID-19 symptoms
- What financial support is available
- Things people need to do to unite against COVID-19

“We know people are craving access to timely, accurate information and this is another way we can provide that by harnessing technology as part of the fight,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“Our priority is to keep New Zealanders safe and get them the information they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Part of staying well is looking after our mental health so I am particularly pleased that Govt.NZ encourages people to share stories using #BeKindNZ.

“I want to acknowledge the role the private sector has played in this development, particularly Rob Fyfe and Sam Morgan, and I thank them and the people who have worked with them at no cost on this.

“Now, more than ever, is a time for public and private sectors to work together as we unite to help keep New Zealanders safe and to protect their businesses and jobs,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Health Minister David Clark said it’s vital that people get access to official health information to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is another way we can help keep New Zealanders informed so that they can make the right choices for themselves and their loved ones,” David Clark said.

“When it comes to people’s health, accurate and timely information is critical and this will help provide that,” David Clark said.

The first release is in English but Maori, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin and Hindi versions will be added in coming days, with Cook Island Maori and Fijian languages in the subsequent release.

