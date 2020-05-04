ERC To Focus On Education, Health And Sport

This week the Epidemic Response Committee will hear from representatives from across the education, health and sport and recreation sectors, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

“Supporting the education and wider health sector is a key priority in the response to Covid-19 and it’s important we hear from those affected directly. We’re also interested to hear from representatives across the sport and recreation industry about what issues they’re facing.

“On Tuesday we will hear from education providers including the Early Childhood Council, the New Zealand Principals Federation and Auckland Grammar School. The Vice Chancellor of Victoria University Grant Guilford will also appear.

“On Wednesday there will be a health focus, where we will hear from the Cancer Society, the Funeral Directors of New Zealand and Hospice New Zealand. Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be back to answer questions from MPs as well.

“On Thursday we will hear from a range of sporting organisations including Netball NZ, the NZ Rugby Players Association and the Exercise Association of New Zealand which represents gyms. Chief Executive of the Warriors, Cameron George, will also appear.

“Even with Parliament resuming last week, the Epidemic Response Committee still has an important role to play. With one week until Cabinet decides whether New Zealand can move out of restrictive lockdown measures, it’s crucial we have the opportunity to ask questions and put the spotlight on relevant issues.”



This week’s sessions will be live-streamed on the Epidemic Response Committee’s page on Parliament’s website.



They will also be live-streamed on Parliament’s Facebook page and broadcast live on Parliament TV (Freeview Ch. 31, Sky TV Ch. 86, Vodafone TV Ch. 86).

© Scoop Media

