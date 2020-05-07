MBIE Must Work With Game Animal Council On Alert Level 2

“This morning’s revelation that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is not working with hunting’s statutory body, the Game Animal Council, on Alert Level 2 requirements for hunting is highly disappointing”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Game Animal Council was established by Parliament in 2013 to manage hunting and be the voice of hunters in New Zealand. MBIE is the lead agency developing guidelines for what is allowed at different Alert Levels and employs over 4,000 people. It is extraordinary that they are not talking to the Game Animal Council about what hunting looks like at Alert Level 2.

“The Game Animal Council also told the Epidemic Response Committee that most hunters rely on public lands to hunt. The DOC estate is one third of New Zealand’s land mass. Those without favourable connections to private landowners, including most urban hunters, would not be able to hunt if public land was not opened up.

“Questions were raised about multi-night hunting and the need for culls to protect the environment from excessive numbers of animals such as deer. The questions are relevant to as many as 200,000 New Zealand hunters.

“Presently, none of these issues are being addressed by the Government, although we are potentially only a week away from being at Alert Level 2. The Government must reach out to the Game Animal Council and begin a dialogue.”

