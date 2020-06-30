Click-bait Journalism At Its Worst

New Zealand’s click bait journalism is taking a turn for the worse, with yet another example of sensationalist, wilful-misrepresentation of the facts.

“New Zealand First has worked constructively with its Coalition partner on hundreds of pieces of legislation and policy, and cameras on fishing boats is no different,” said Mr Peters.

“As the Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash will attest, New Zealand First raised legitimate concerns about cameras on boats, namely their cost and who would be able to access the data. It is vital that sound policy has sound implementation – we are not going to be putting fishing boats, crew and families out of business because of thoughtless bureaucracy.

“Mr Nash and the Cabinet acknowledged these concerns and have been working hard to address them, seeking to engage with the fishing industry to work through an enduring policy solution.

“New Zealand First can also confirm that it was Mr Nash’s office who asked to delay the introduction of cameras on boats, not us.

“New Zealand First has worked constructively with its Coalition partner to extend the protection areas for Maui Dolphins, while assisting the affected fishing businesses to transition, another piece of disconfirming evidence for Newshub’s click bait theory about New Zealand First obstruction on matters fishing,” stated Mr Peters.

“Michael Morrah asked to interview me specifically about the Trans-Tasman bubble two weeks ago.

“I delayed my travel an hour to accommodate Mr Morrah and my reward was to be ambushed with an allegation about New Zealand First stopping cameras on boats. I reacted as any would when so rudely mislead by a supposed journalist.

“What is appalling is how click bait journalism is affecting the public’s right to be informed accurately about government policy. Newshub’s ‘shock horror’ special investigation will be as shallow as the motives behind its creation, and highlight once again some in the New Zealand’s media’s inability to understand how coalitions work. Tonight’s story is the worst form of unethical tabloid journalism,” said Mr Peters.

