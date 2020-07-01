Greens Welcome Huge New Investment In Sustainable Projects

The Green Party is celebrating over $800m in new funding for green projects, which will get people into jobs while solving New Zealand’s long-term challenges.

The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund ‘shovel-ready’ projects announced today include $350m for public and active transport, and $460m for projects to protect the environment and help New Zealand cut pollution and adapt to the effects of climate change.

Green Party Co-Leader James Shaw said today:

“This funding is a huge Green win. It means work can start on dozens of projects around the country, including cycleways and flood defences.

“In the wake of COVID-19, we have the chance to reimagine Aotearoa in a way which benefits all of us, both now and in the long-term. Our Government is thinking ahead: by committing to sustainable projects which mitigate the impacts of climate change and safeguard nature, we are future-proofing Aotearoa as well as supporting the economy today.

“The Green Party is really excited to announce further detail about the projects over the coming weeks. Not only will these initiatives help us take action against climate change, but it will create thousands of jobs in local communities. It’s a win for both people and the planet.

“The Green Party will continue to push to go further and faster on projects which protect our planet.”

© Scoop Media

