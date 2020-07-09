Tiwai Closure Points To End Of Heavy Industry Under Ardern

“The closure of Tiwai Point signals the end of heavy industry under the Ardern Government,” according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Labour is squeezing the life out of the economy. For the past three years, it has made it much more difficult and costly for businesses like Tiwai Point to be productive.

“We have a Wellington-centric government of former student politicians that just doesn’t get how the economy works.

“When taxes and red tape are the answer to every problem, we shouldn’t be surprised when jobs up and leave.

“New Zealand already has the highest tax-to-GDP ratio in the Asia-Pacific and the most hostile overseas investment regime in the developed world.

“Labour held a capital gains tax over the heads of productive New Zealanders for almost 500 days. The Zero Carbon Act has been called the most expensive legislation in our history. The Government raised the minimum wage while the country was in lockdown and about to enter recession. Nine days ago, it took a further $250 million in taxes out of the economy. Labour has made it even harder for overseas investors to invest here.

“New Zealanders are asking for a plan to restart the economy, create safe and smart borders, and start repaying the debt.

“Labour’s plan for the economy is visionless. Throwing money at our problems is akin to treating a broken bone with a band-aid.

“ACT’s five-point plan will grow the economy and employment opportunities, cut taxes, red tape and the cost of living, invest in public health and innovative technology at our border, embark on an ambitious programme of pro-growth reforms, and leave less debt for our kids.”

