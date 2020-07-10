Dr Jian Yang To Retire From Politics At 2020 Election

National List MP Dr Jian Yang has today officially announced that he will retire from politics at the 2020 election.

“After careful consideration and talking to my wife and children, I have decided, that after serving three most rewarding terms in the National Party caucus, I will not stand in the 2020 General Election

“Accordingly, I have informed the Party President that I should not be considered by the Regional list ranking committee of the Northern Region in its meeting tomorrow, hence my announcement today.

“I truly believe that New Zealand is a great country. I have been in New Zealand for 21 years, twelve years in academia and nine years in politics.

“I have been proud to be a part of what I think is a Caucus that is truly representative of the ethnic diversity that is modern New Zealand, and to have played my part as a Chinese New Zealander in the governance of our amazing country.

“Politics is demanding and I now look forward to spending more time with my wife and family. It has been a privilege to serve and after nine years it is also time for me to move on and encourage the younger generation to come forward.

“I am truly grateful for the unfailing support I have received from the Party, my colleagues and the wider Chinese community.

“It has been a great honour to represent the Chinese community as a National MP in Parliament. I am proud that I have been able to assist numerous Chinese constituents and enabled the Chinese community to better understand and participate in New Zealand’s open and democratic politics. And I will continue to support New Zealand’s hard-working Chinese community outside of caucus.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my work in Parliament. It has been a great privilege to be part of successful National Governments, led by Rt Hon Sir John Key and Rt Hon Sir Bill English and to have chaired two select committees. I wish Todd and the team all the best to win the election. New Zealand needs a National Government.

“As a Member of Parliament with Chinese heritage, I made my contribution to NZ-China relations. My trips to China with Prime Minister John Key, Ministers and colleagues are some highlights of my political career. I have witnessed the rapid growth of New Zealand’s trade with China and I am pleased to have played a role in it.

“I am proud to be a New Zealander, and a member of the National Party whom I will continue to support into the future.”

