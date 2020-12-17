Rural Communities Another Vaccine Priority

“Another priority for the Government’s vaccine rollout, besides private aged care facilities, must be the rural sector,” says ACT Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“A high degree of coordination between District Health Boards, primary health organisations and rural hospitals will be needed to get some of New Zealand’s most important workers vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Our primary industries have worked through the lockdowns and propped up the health of the economy during one of New Zealand’s most difficult economic periods.

“Efficient distribution is a must, whether that be getting the vaccine to communities or communities to the vaccine.

“I note with interest that the review of the Ministry of Health’s National Travel Assistance scheme is not due for completion before the end of 2021.

“That scheme needs to be fit for purpose as rural people may need to access its support to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Promptly getting the vaccine to these smaller and often isolated communities or vice versa must be another Government priority.”

