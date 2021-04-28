Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Must Recommit To Melling Interchange

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Labour government must immediately recommit to funding the new Melling Interchange after Stuff reported today that the project is at risk, National List MP based in Hutt South, Chris Bishop says.

“Hutt residents will be in disbelief at hearing the news that funding for Melling is yet again at risk. The project is critical for the future of the Hutt Valley and locals were explicitly told by Labour MPs all through 2020 that the project was fully-funded and due to commence in 2022.

“The government announced in January 2020 that Melling would be fully-funded as part of the NZ Upgrade Programme, but now there are news reports that the Minister will not commit to all projects announced as part of the package.

“Melling was ‘re-evaluated’ in 2018 after the new Labour government came to office and funding pushed to 2028, or later even, though the Minister said it ‘ticked all the boxes’.

“The Hutt fought back. I was proud to lead the fight, with a public meeting, a “Rally for Melling” with hundreds of residents, and nearly 10,000 people signing a petition against the funding cuts.

“The Labour government has never believed in the Melling Interchange project. The government came to office and cut $5 billion from the state highway budget and said projects like Melling were ‘uneconomic’. They only funded it under pressure from the community and National, and now here we are with the project once again on the chopping block.

“The government must immediately recommit to funding the project. The community is gearing up for another fight for the project and I will lead that charge”, Chris Bishop says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demonisation Of Film And TV Subsidies

Yesterday’s big winner at the Oscars was Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland…. And Weta Digital happens to be listed here among the post-production facilities that have been working on Zhao’s next film, the mega-budget Marvel blockbuster Eternals, due to be released on November 5, 2021... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 