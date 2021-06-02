Serious Risks In Three Waters Reform

While the problems and case for change when it comes to our three waters is clear, the Government’s proposed solution is already fraught with serious risks, National’s Local Government spokesperson Christopher Luxon says.

“The Government seems to be forging ahead with a plan to create four to five water entities.

“But what we’ve heard from mayors is that they lack information; they’re not convinced amalgamation will be positive; they believe amalgamation relies on dubious scale benefits; and they have a ‘high degree of uncertainty about outcomes’.

“Any change will be impossible if councils and communities aren’t taken on the journey.

“It’s vital that these reforms remain voluntary for councils, and that councils and mayors are engaged with and kept informed by the Minister.

“National knows execution is the enemy of the Labour Government. We will be watching the implementation of these reforms closely.”

