Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Union Hackery Reaches Full Absurdity

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 8:47 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Even as a frequent critic of this Labour Government, I never thought Grant Robertson would try appointing a teacher union rep to run an airline,” says ACT Leader David Seymour

“In April, Grant Robertson wrote to the Air New Zealand Board, rather menacingly, ‘I would like to be involved in the renewal of the board.’

That letter was a huge departure from Mr Robertson’s 2018 letter of expectations to the airline and other companies the Government is majority shareholder of. It endorsed previous letters stating that ‘shareholding Ministers will not, in normal circumstances, put forward candidates for election as directors’ and would ‘support the board’s candidates for election and re-election as directors.’

“We knew there would be some hackery to come, but Robertson the megalomaniac is wasting no time using his powers to doll out jobs for the (union) boys.

“The best that the Chair can say in defence of the appointment is ‘Air New Zealand works closely with unions.’ It’s like a chicken farmer saying they work closely with foxes. I challenge Grant Robertson to tell the people of New Zealand that:

  • He did not in any way promote the appointment of this teacher union rep onto the Board of a commercial airline, as earlier letters of expectation to Mixed Ownership Model Companies such as Air New Zealand promised
  • He believes the appointment of Paul Goulter is on merit, and say why without referring to Labour’s union connections

“We need to be clear that Grant Robertson is playing a dangerous game. A previous Labour finance minister, Walter Nash, is credited with raising the standards of probity in New Zealand Government, Robertson surely doesn’t want to be the one who torpedoes them.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shifting To Electric Vehicles, And Who Killed Haiti’s President?

While the nation paused last Friday to share the existential horror of farmers and tradies maybe having to pay a little more in future for a new emissions-emitting Toyota Hilux from Japan… The real losers in this “ute tax” scenario will continue to be everyone else. Presumably, we will all have to pick up the tab if the rural sector refuses to adapt to climate change or reduce its waterways pollution, unless the changes required can be made entirely cost free, for them at least... More>>




 
 


Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 