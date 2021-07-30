Green Party Welcomes Conversion Therapy Prohibition Bill

The Green Party welcomes the announcement by Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi to introduce a bill to prohibit conversion therapy used against Rainbow communities.

“Our Rainbow whānau told the Government that conversion therapy is a crime, and needs to be treated as such, and the Government has listened,” says Green spokesperson for Rainbow Communities Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“Aotearoa New Zealand showed how strongly they care about banning conversion therapy when 157,764 people signed our petition calling on the Government to urgently address this traumatic, unethical and harmful practice.

“I look forward to working with the Minister of Justice to ensure this legislation is robust and protects all members of the Rainbow community who have suffered from these practices, including anyone who is trans, intersex or non-binary.

“We also acknowledge that conversion therapy happens to other communities, in particular to people with disabilities. Our spokesperson on Disabilities Jan Logie and I will work with the disability sector to ensure their voices are also heard on this matter.

“Aotearoa should be a place where no matter who you love or how you identify, you are accepted, and no one should be allowed to force people to change who they are.”

