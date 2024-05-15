Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kirikiriroa Stream Monitored After Wastewater Overflow

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 6:18 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Photo: Supplied

Environmental monitoring of the Kiririkiroa Stream west of Queenwood will continue in coming days after wastewater overflowed overnight on Tuesday 14 May.

A wastewater pump station in Huntington had a communications failure which impacted the station’s remote warning systems. The station had a storage chamber on site which reached capacity shortly after 9.30pm and resulted in wastewater overflowing from the pump station and network into the Kirikiriroa Stream.

The issue was identified early on Wednesday morning and the overflow ceased just after 10am.

The area around the stream is used recreationally and signage has been erected noting a rahui is in place at the site. Council has asked people and their pets not to enter the waterway. Under agreed protocols, Waikato Regional Council has been notified of the incident.

