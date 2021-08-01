Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bridging The Gap – Last Piece Of Northcote Safe Cycle Route Now Complete

Sunday, 1 August 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The opening of two bridges over Auckland’s Northern Motorway is the last link of a cycling and walking route which provides a safe, active alternative for students and commuters, Transport Minister Michael Wood said today.

Michael Wood cut the ribbon for the completion of the Northcote Safe Cycle Route, at Takapuna Normal Intermediate School, one of the key destinations in the area which will benefit from the latest addition to the expanding city-wide cycling and walking network.

“The Northcote Safe Cycle Route is a great addition to Auckland’s growing walking and cycling network and has helped support the North Shore’s economic recovery by creating jobs,” Michael Wood said.

“Building more shared paths is part of our Government’s plan to build back better and tackle climate change. We know that when we build safe walking and cycling infrastructure, people use it – helping to reduce congestion and emissions.

“Already around 400 cycling trips per day are made on the Northcote Safe Cycle Route and we expect that number to rise. With around six thousand students in the area, it’ll be an important part of getting more kids on their bikes and helping them get to school safely.

“As well as providing access to several of the largest schools on the North Shore, it links in with the Northern Busway at Smales Farm Bus Station which connects people to the rest of the city. It also helps people get to the sports facilities in the area and the North Shore Hospital.

“Those travelling along the bridges or even driving under them won’t be able to miss the artwork that extends across the span of the bridges. The artwork was done by Reuben Kirkwood of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Iwi, who created a stunning tribute to the founding of the volcanic landscape in Tāmaki,” Michael Wood said.

The bridges across the Northern Motorway (SH1) at the Northcote Road on/off ramps, offer a 3.3 metre-wide, separated shared path on either side of the over bridge, linking in with the rest of the 5.2km route and runs from Smales Farm, along Northcote Road, Lake Road, Onewa Road, Queen Street and ends at Northcote Ferry Terminal. The $26.6 million dollar project was co-funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Supermarket Scam, And On Tunisia’s Scrapping Of Democracy

Are we paying too much for our groceries? Hmm. Is the Pope a Catholic? Given that the two Australian supermarket chains that dominate our grocery industry routinely rack up profits in the order of $22 billion annually, that’s a no-brainer. Yet as with New Zealand’s other socio-economic problems created by our 1980s reforms, the practical solutions seem pretty thin on the ground... More>>

 



Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 