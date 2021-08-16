Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour delivers more officials than KiwiBuild houses

Monday, 16 August 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New figures released to National show Labour has hired more housing officials than it has built KiwiBuild homes, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

The Labour Government has added 1205 new housing officials across Kāinga Ora and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, more than doubling the total number of taxpayer-funded housing officials. As of June this year Labour had only delivered 1105 KiwiBuild houses.

“Labour’s priorities are all wrong. To get more houses built we need more people on the tools not more people driving desks.

“New Zealand is in the midst of a housing crisis and Labour’s KiwiBuild programme was supposed to fix it. We are now almost four years into the programme and Labour should’ve delivered more than 16,000 houses by now, instead we’ve got just 1105.

“Labour’s hiring spree is not delivering value for taxpayers money. It’s had more success hiring officials than it has at solving New Zealand’s housing challenges.

“Kāinga Ora has repeatedly failed housing targets: it’s failed its KiwiBuild target, it’s failed its state house build targets and it has fallen behind on getting state homes up to healthy homes standards.

“Instead of hiring more and more advisors Labour should be removing the red-tape that slows house-building and working with the private sector to get houses built at scale and pace.

“National has a plan to remove the barriers to new housing supply and allow for housing intensification and new land supply immediately.

“We wouldn’t be adding layers upon layers of bureaucracy, a National Government would get on with building houses.”

Notes to editors: WPQ 26006 (2021) and WPQ 26010 (2021)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Cave-in To The Business Lobbies

At a time when New South Wales is in crisis over the Delta variant, it seems bizarre that our government is willing to risk heading down the same track. Yesterday though, Labour appeared willing to jeopardise the gains made by the Team of Five Million, by embarking on a “pilot scheme” that will allow hundreds of business executives to go overseas to so-called “medium risk” countries and then self-isolate at home on their return... More>>



 
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 