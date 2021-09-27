A Good Idea Six Months Late
Monday, 27 September 2021, 4:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Nothing has changed in the past six months that has
made isolation more viable. The only reason it has taken
this long is that the Government has been driven by public
opinion research more than science,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“We should be up to thousands of
travellers per week on a self-isolation scheme like this.
The whole of Auckland has been self-isolating for the past
seven weeks. Announcing 150 travellers will self isolate
after travelling is hardly news to them.
“A
business travel network was first proposed by ACT in March
as part of our COVID 2.0 paper when we said ‘The Business
Travel Network would establish special requirements for
business travellers to come here while safely managing the
risk of COVID-19.’ ACT’s policy also had a traffic light
system and special testing requirements.
“The Prime
Minister should not be triumphantly announcing this
long-overdue development. A leader with humility would be
apologising for delivering so little, so late.
"ACT
will release our COVID 3.0 plan tomorrow. This time we
encourage the Government to take our ideas immediately,
rather than waiting six
months."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop
Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>
Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People
The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>
ALSO: