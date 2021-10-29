Police Let Down Again By Minister
Friday, 29 October 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Police Minister Poto Williams has graduated from the
Jacinda Ardern school of spin following her latest media
release about Police numbers,” says ACT’s Police
spokesperson Chris Baillie.
“Labour promised 1800
new Police by 2020 – a target that still hasn’t met.
Last month Poto Williams admitted under questioning from ACT
in Parliament that the target hasn’t been met and won’t
be until at least 2023.
“She must have since been
sent to the Labour school of spin, where the moto is to
never admit you’ve failed.
“In
a media release yesterday, Williams proclaimed there are
2695 new officers on the frontline. She’s stopped taking
into account attrition.
“The reality is that the
number of Police on the beat is going backwards and we’re
still around 700 short of the 1800 new police we were
promised by the last Government.
“Williams could
admit last month the Government had failed but has been
pulled back into line by Ardern this month.
“As a
former Police officer myself, I look at the increasing
dangers that Police are facing and worry for them. Gangs are
recruiting much faster than the Police.
“ACT says we
should take the politics out of policing and increase the
numbers of cops in line with population growth. This would
ensure we always have the right ratio of Police and
political parties will no longer be able to treat Police
numbers like a political
football.”
