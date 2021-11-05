Auckland Must Pull Back On Parking Plans
Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Auckland authorities need to pull back on plans to do
away with hundreds of carparks, says National’s Transport
spokesperson David Bennett.
“This absurd plan is
just the latest continuation of that anti-car agenda being
championed by Michael Wood.
“Aucklanders will be
rightly indignant to learn of proposals to abolish hundreds
of parks on main arterial roads in order to coax people out
of their cars.
“Phil Goff has shown his
disappointment in the plan. Now he needs to do everything he
can as Mayor to ensure the plan is dumped.
“The
Labour Government’s only priority in transport seems to be
driving an ideological obsession with getting people out of
their cars.
“As the AA has pointed out, the vast
majority of Aucklanders will continue to need cars and will
need somewhere to park them.
“Mode shift to public
transport should be encouraged and incentivised, but not at
the punishment of those who need and depend on private
vehicles to get around.
“Taking away roadside
parking will also further harm many Auckland businesses that
are barely surviving and facing the extreme pressures of an
ongoing
lockdown.”
