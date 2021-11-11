Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Deed Of Settlement Signed By Maniapoto And The Crown

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Little

Minita mo ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Kua waitohungia te Whakataunga Whakaaetanga e Ngāti Maniapoto me te Karauna


“Kua waitohungia te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga i waenganui i a Ngāti Maniapoto me te Karauna, he tohu hirahira tēnei mō te whakataunga o ā rātou kerēme Tiriti,” te kōrero a te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti, a Andrew Little.

Noho ai a Ngāti Maniapoto ki Te Rohe Pōtae, kei te takiwā o Taumarunui, o Mōkau, o Pureora, o Te Kuiti, o Ōtorohanga o Te Awamutu me Kāwhia. Ko tōna 45,930 te rahinga o te iwi, ka mutu, kei tua atu i te 90-paeheneti te nui o ngā uri kei waho atu o te rohe e noho ana.

“E tohu ana tēnei whakataunga i ngā whakapaunga kaha o ngā ngahuru tau ki muri nei me ngā whakawhitiwhti kōrero a Ngāti Maniapoto me te Karauna; he tohu hoki i te tīmatanga o tētahi hononga i waenga i ngā taha e rua i runga i te pono, te mahi tahi me te kōtuinga,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

“Ko ngā tūkinotanga i pā ki a Ngāti Maniapoto i roto i ngā tau, i heke te toto i ngā pakanga ki te Karauna, me ngā pānga kino mai o ngā Pakanga o Niu Tireni. Whakahāweatia e te Karauna te mana motuhake o Ngāti Maniapoto, kāore i mau te Karauna ki āna kī-taurangi ki a Maniapoto mō te āhua ki ngā whakahaerenga me te rangatiratanga o ō rātou whenua i ngā tau 1880, ā, pākaha ana te tango a te Karauna i ngā whenua o Ngāti Maniapoto,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

“Kei tēnei whakataunga kitea ai he tūtohunga, he whakapāha hoki nā te Karauna i āna tūkinotanga ki a Ngāti Maniapoto me āna takahitanga i te Tiriti.”

“Ko te puretumu nei tētahi o ngā puretumu nui rawa kua whiriwhiria; kua whakaurua he pūtea puretumu, he kaupapa arumoni $165 miriona te nui, 36 ngā wāhi tapu kua whakahokia, ka nui kē atu te mana whakahaere a Ngāti Maniapoto i ngā rawa taiao o roto i tō rātou nā rohe, te whakahokitanga atu o ‘Te Ara-o-Tūrongo’ ki a rātou (tētahi wāhi o te ara tereina matua o te Ika ā Maui), ā, tae noa ki ngā whakaaetanga i waenganui i a Ngāti Maniapoto me ngā tari maha a te Kāwanatanga.”

“Nā runga i te KOWHEORI-19, kīhai a Ngāti Maniapoto me te Karauna i hui ā-tinana ki te whakanui i tēnei rā whakahirahira, engari e rikarika ana au ki te tuku i te whakapāha a te Karauna ki a rātou i te wā e tika ana, e haumaru ana hoki.”

“Ko tāku e manako nei, ka noho tēnei whakataunga hei tūāpapa e puāwai ai ngā kaupapa ahurea, tāngata, ahumoni hoki mō ngā uri o Ngāti Maniapoto hei ngā rā ki tua,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

Nō te paunga o ngā tau 1980 i whakatakotoria ai ngā kerēme mō Ngāti Maniapoto ki te aroaro o te Taraipiunara o Waitangi, ā, i reira ka tīmata ngā mahi a te Taraipiunara ki te whakawā i ngā kerēme o ngā tau 2006 ki te 2020. Ka whai mana kōkiri a Ngāti Maniapoto ki te whakawhitiwhiti kōrero i te tau 2016, ā nāwai rā, ka tau te whakaaetanga whakaritenga i te tau 2017. Nō te Tīhema o te 2020 whakaarahia ai te whakataunga, ā, ka whai mana i tēnei tau.

Ka whakatakotohia he pire ki te aroaro o te Whare Paremata kia whai mana ai te whakataunga i roto i te ture. Ko te whakapae, hei te paunga o te tau nei tutuki ai.

Kitea ai he kape o te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga ki: www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/maniapoto.

 

Deed of Settlement signed by Maniapoto and the Crown


A deed of settlement has been signed between Maniapoto and the Crown marking a significant milestone towards resolving their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Hon Andrew Little says.

Maniapoto is an iwi based in Te Rohe Pōtae (the King Country), in and around Taumarunui, Mōkau, Pureora, Te Kūiti, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu and Kāwhia. The iwi has an estimated 45,930 members, with more than 90-percent of them living outside of the rohe.

“The signing of this deed is testament to the decades of hard work and negotiations between Maniapoto and the Crown, and signifies the beginning of a new relationship between both parties based on trust, co-operation and partnership,” Andrew Little said.

“Maniapoto’s historical grievances relate to loss of life in conflicts with the Crown and bearing the costs of the New Zealand Wars. The Crown deliberately undermined Maniapoto independence, failed to uphold promises made in the 1880s relating to Maniapoto land administration and self-determination, and acquired Maniapoto land in an aggressive manner.”

“The deed includes an acknowledgement and apology by the Crown for its breaches of the Treaty towards Maniapoto.

“The redress package is one of the largest negotiated and includes financial and commercial redress of $165 million, the return of 36 sites of cultural significance in Crown ownership, a greater role in the management of natural resources within the Maniapoto rohe, the gift and gift back of “Te-Ara-o-Tūrongo” (part of the North Island Main Trunk railway line), and agreements with a range of Crown agencies.

“Due to COVID-19 Maniapoto and the Crown were unable to commemorate this historic signing together in person, but I look forward to delivering the Crown apology in person at a suitable time when it is safe to do so.

“I hope this long overdue settlement provides a foundation for the cultural, social and economic future of Maniapoto and their descendants,” Andrew Little said.

Claims on behalf of Maniapoto were filed in the late 1980s with The Waitangi Tribunal who conducted an inquiry into the claims between 2006 and 2020. Maniapoto obtained a mandate to negotiate in 2016 then reached an agreement in principle in 2017.
The deed was initialled in December 2020 and ratified this year.

A bill will be introduced to Parliament to enact the settlement into law. This is likely to take place by the end of the year.

A copy of the deed of settlement will be available online at www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/maniapoto.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 