Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Zero Fully Vaccinated Aus Travellers Test Positive In MIQ

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Chris Hipkins admission in Parliament this afternoon that zero fully vaccinated travellers from Australia have tested positive in MIQ since August 23 should prompt him to immediately open the Trans-Tasman Bubble, says National’s COVID-19 Spokesperson Chris Bishop.

“Chris Hipkins’ answer to me indicated that 2544 travellers from Australia have been through MIQ since August 23. Just three unvaccinated travellers tested positive in MIQ and not a single fully vaccinated traveller has tested positive.”

“The risk of allowing fully vaccinated travellers with negative pre-departure tests for Covid to travel to New Zealand is basically zero. It just beggars belief that from December 15 Aucklanders will be able to travel around New Zealand while fully vaccinated people in Australia can’t travel to New Zealand.

“The Government says it will take a “progressive” and “phased approach” to border re-openings. A good place to start would be to immediately open the Trans-Tasman Bubble again. This would allow thousands of Kiwis to return home for Christmas.

“The Government needs to stop offensively referring to Kiwis abroad as “cumulative risks” and “striking matches in a forest”. As today’s answer demonstrates, the risk of allowing fully vaccinated travellers to skip MIQ is extremely low.

“MIQ is a lottery of human misery and has seen one million Kiwis overseas shut out from their own country

“Families around New Zealand will have empty seats at Christmas dinner this year unless the government acts now.

“Australia is opening up. NSW, Victoria and the ACT have already opened quarantine-free travel to Kiwis with others on the way. We need to return the favour.

“The time for Fortress New Zealand is over. Let’s open up and reunite families for Christmas.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 