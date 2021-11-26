Auckland Crime Escalates As Police Busy At Border
Friday, 26 November 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“A crime wave across Auckland is taking place as
violent criminals feel empowered by the knowledge Police are
busy at the border,” says Epsom MP and ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Last night in Mount Eden a dairy that was
raided recently was targeted again, along with the liquor
store next door. One Police officer showed up. He told the
owner there were no other officers available to join him. He
asked a member of the public to look through the shop with
him in case the offenders were still there.
“I have
spoken to another dairy owner who was bashed with a tyre
iron. There have also been reports of muggings and bashings
in Newmarket.
“According to Written Parliamentary
Questions, 271 Police have been assigned to the Auckland
border. Violent criminals know that with Police off the beat
they can carry out offences with less chance of being
caught.
“The Government needs to answer why it has
taken Police off the beat to stand at checkpoints. People in
my community feel unsafe and lives are being put at
risk.
“The Auckland border doesn’t open until
December 15. The Government urgently needs to prioritise
this rise in crime and ensure our communities are
safe.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
RNZ: Judith Collins out, Reti to serve as interim leader
The National Party's new interim leader Dr Shane Reti is about to hold a press conference after a backlash against Judith Collins' sudden demotion of Simon Bridges saw her step down. Collins was voted out as National's leader after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Demotion Of Simon Bridges
So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>