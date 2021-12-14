Jacinda Not Interested In How Long The Checkpoints Take
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Jacinda Ardern doesn’t know how long holiday makers
will be held up at checkpoints over summer, now that she’s
made them legal, she’s washing her hands of them,” says
ACT Leader David Seymour.
“I asked Jacinda in
Question Time how long she thinks is reasonable for people
to queue on motorways in the summer heat. She replied
that’s the problem of the Police and not her Government
who’s put them in place.
“There will be 74
officers at any one time working on these checkpoints.
That’s 74 officers who won’t be out in the
community.
“Why should New Zealanders support a law
that takes Police away from fighting crime so they can hand
out fines to holidaymakers?
“What happens if you
come across a checkpoint that has no Police officers there,
but only iwi? Do you call the police, and when they arrive
is the checkpoint suddenly legal?
“New Zealanders
want a Police force that upholds the law, not joins in on
lawlessness
“These checkpoints are a waste of Police
time and resources and Police should never have been bullied
into setting them up by iwi and
Labour.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>