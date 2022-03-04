Zero Victims Supported By $3 Million Scheme
Friday, 4 March 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The fact not one person has been supported by a $3
million fund to help victims makes a mockery of Labour’s
election promise to better support victims, National’s
Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.
“The
Budget 2021 funding was meant to help victims of serious
crime, but nothing has materialised for an increasing number
of victims in need.
“With violent crime increasing
by 20.6 per cent over the past two years our streets are
becoming less safe. The Government’s failure to increase
support to the frontline is inexcusable.
“Yet again
the Government has proved they are first class at making
promises, but third-rate at delivering
anything.
“While the Government makes excuses that
‘demand’ for support will increase over time, victims
and their families who are suffering right now are missing
out.
“A Government that truly put victims at the
heart of the criminal justice system would have proactively
informed victims of the support.
“Instead the
Government expects victims to beg for support they are
entitled to.
“Minister Faafoi needs to cut the
excuses and actually help victims and their families through
traumatic
times.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Riot police on Thursday pushed the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament and cleared the surrounding streets... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>