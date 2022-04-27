Waititi, Māori Party To Defend Rotorua Electoral Bill.

MP for Waiariki and Māori Party co-leader, Rawiri Waititi, will defend Rotorua’s plans for equality in its proposed Representation Amendments bill.

The comments come after the attorney general, Labour’s own David Parker, called the bill discriminatory in a report released last week.

“I find it ironic that Mr. Parker has the caucasity to call a bill discriminatory that otherwise gives equal representation to Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti. He and his mates of the same ilk wouldn't know discrimination if they fell over it. He has the absolute cheek” said Waititi.

"Pākehā should stay away from using the term ‘discrimination’, especially when it comes to Māori seeking equality when it comes to representation in their own country.”

“I mihi to Tamati Coffey for sponsoring the bill and taking it to the house, but he’s been shot in the foot by his own teammate in David Parker. Such are the internal politics of being Māori in a Pākehā Party.”

“In 2020, our party campaigned on the removal of legislation that allowed 5% of a council population to petition, causing public referendum to overturn the establishment of Māori wards. That was discriminatory and racist, and it was great to see the government scrap this legislation.”

“But what remains discriminatory however, is the fact that Māori are locked out of freely moving from a General roll to the Māori roll for periods of six years. By the time the next local election rolls around, it’s been 7-years and for a general election, 8-years.”

“Not only is this a long time but would also change the proportioning of electors across both General and Māori wards.”

“I have proposed in my Private Member's Bill to change the law so that Māori can participate equally and have the same voting rights as Pākehā.”

"Rotorua's electoral bill is brave and progressive. This is an exciting opportunity for our country to learn from Te Arawa. This is the sort of equality of governance that our tipuna signed up for when they gave consent to Pākehā coming here. It is what is promised in Article 3 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Rotorua’s Fenton Agreement.”

“I stand by Te Arawa and the aspirations of Rotorua through the realisation of the Fenton Agreement and Te Tiriti o Waitangi. What Te Arawa says on behalf of Te Arawa is where the allegiances of both myself and Te Pāti Māori lies.”

