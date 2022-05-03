Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Correction From Police Minister A Start

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 2:36 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT today welcomes a correction of the record in Parliament from Poto Williams after she repeatedly used incorrect figures,” says ACT Firearms Law Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“Poto Williams, Stuart Nash and other Government Ministers have repeatedly said that 60,000 Military Style Semi-Automatic firearms (MSSAs) were handed over in the gun buyback. The reality is that only 15,000 were MSSAs, the rest were newly prohibited firearms.

“This was a gross misrepresentation of the gun buyback. The Minister was trying to make it look like all the guns that law abiding firearms owners were handing in were MSSAs. This was not even close to reality.

"That's why I wrote to the Minister on behalf of firearms owners asking her to correct the record.

“The firearms community has felt vilified by this Government and today’s acknowledgement from Williams is a small step towards repairing the relationship. But it’s not nearly enough.

“Next, she needs to ensure that the licencing system is up to scratch, instead of leaving people waiting months, and in some cases years for their licences to be processed or renewed.

“Law abiding firearms users who are hunters, pest controllers and sports shooters have felt targeted by this Government.

“Police Minister Poto Williams needs to give an assurance that she’s working to fix the licensing system and the relationship with firearms users.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:



PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 