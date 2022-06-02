Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

There Is Nothing ‘Alive And Well’ About KiwiBuild

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Megan Woods’ claim that KiwiBuild is ‘alive and well’ is truly extraordinary, National’s Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“KiwiBuild has delivered just over 1300 homes in nearly four years of operation - just 1.3 per cent of its 100,000 target.

“In what universe is that ‘alive and well’? Instead, KiwiBuild is the most significant public policy failure in recent New Zealand political history.

“The Spinoff is a typically funny news site, but Megan Woods’ recent op-ed defending KiwiBuild was filed under political opinion and not satire, where it clearly belongs.

“This Government is good at spin, but they can’t hide from the dire figures.”

· Just 1300 KiwiBuild homes have been delivered so far.

· The state house waiting list has just hit a record high with over 27,000 people waiting for a house.

· Rents are up by $150 per week on average in the last four years.

· More than 4500 Kiwi kids will wake up tomorrow living in a motel paid for by the Government.

“Incredibly, Kāinga Ora has actually removed more state homes in this financial year than they have built. According to the Government’s Housing Dashboard, in the current financial year since 1 July, Kāinga Ora has built 599 new public homes but removed 613, having a net effect of removing 14 homes from the public housing stock.

“Labour has utterly failed to deliver on housing.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 