Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kiwi Pork Needs Our Support

Sunday, 5 June 2022, 1:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand’s pork industry will be in jeopardy if over the top regulations proposed by the Government are enacted,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“The last thing we need is for productive Kiwi export business to be forced overseas. If these changes are enacted it would be impossible for New Zealand pig farmers to compete with cheap overseas pork, which is likely coming from somewhere with far worse welfare measures than New Zealand currently has.

“It will also drive up the price of any Kiwi produced pork on your fork.

“The proposed welfare changes have the potential to have the opposite effect to what is intended. New Zealand would be the only country in the world to completely ban farrowing crates, even though they are critical to the safety of the piglet when they are first born and most vulnerable.

“Farmers have told us they’re hugely concerned for the welfare of their piglets should these changes be enacted. If the Government thinks these measures are going to have a positive effect, then they’re telling porkies.

“Pig farmers already invest millions in design and technology. this investment speaks directly to key welfare considerations and concerns and is continually evolving.

“Mass imports at cheap prices from less ethical overseas producers, and increased restrictions on Kiwi farmers is a recipe for disaster.

“We need to support New Zealand’s pig farmers and put a stop to these changes.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 