Crisis At The Checkout Continues

There is no relief in sight for struggling families with new data showing Kiwis are facing the highest annual increase in food prices since 2008, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

The Food Price Index released by Statistics New Zealand today shows that food prices increased by 10.7 per cent in the past 12 months, with fruit and vegetables up 20 per cent, and meat 12 per cent.

“Today’s data reveals just how tough it is for many Kiwi families. Everywhere they turn, they are facing rising costs – whether it be with their mortgages, or at the supermarket checkout.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hurting a lot of New Zealand families and Labour‘s wasteful spending has made inflation worse. All the Government has offered are excuses. They have blamed the supermarkets, the war in Ukraine, and the banks.

“Labour fails to mention how their own economic mismanagement, failed immigration settings and added costs have contributed to rising costs.

“Christmas is already a stressful time for many families and my heart goes out to those who are wondering just how they are going to pay the bills. They deserve a real economic plan from Labour.

“National has a plan to fight inflation. We will address worker shortages, reduce costs on businesses, bring discipline to government spending, give Kiwis more money in their back pockets through prudent tax reductions, and focus the Reserve Bank solely on managing inflation.”

