Have Your Say On The Hawke's Bay Agricultural And Pastoral Society Empowering Bill

The Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the Hawke's Bay Agricultural and Pastoral Society Empowering Bill.

This bill is a private bill which seeks to empower the Hawke’s Bay Agricultural and Pastoral Society to sell its interests in the Tomoana Showgrounds, and any other land it may acquire, and apply the money received from the sale of the land towards purposes that are consistent with the objects of the Society. The Society would have to satisfy a number of conditions specified in the bill in order to apply the proceeds of a sale of land in this way.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Friday, 20 January 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

