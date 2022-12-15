Have Your Say On The New Plymouth District Council (Perpetual Investment Fund) Bill

The Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the New Plymouth District Council (Perpetual Investment Fund) Bill. The bill is a local bill which aims to ensure that the New Plymouth District Council’s Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF) continues as a long-term financial investment for the benefit of the social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of current and future communities of the New Plymouth District.



The bill would:

· Require the PIF to be managed and applied by the New Plymouth District Council only for purposes that the Council considers are for the benefit of current and future communities of the New Plymouth District.

· Set out the principles for managing and applying the PIF.

· Set out requirements for persons who can make investment decisions about the PIF and the principles that must be followed when making investment decisions.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59 on Friday, 3 February 2023.

For more details about the bill:

