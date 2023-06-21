Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Statement On Michael Wood

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister.

Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary.

These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. In particular, the trust holds shares in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank.

As Minister of Immigration, Michael made the decision to include telecommunications technicians on the immigration Green List. This followed representations from the telecommunications industry, including Chorus, seeking those changes to the Green List.

Michael also has a shareholding in the National Australia Bank, the parent company of the Bank of New Zealand.

That was not disclosed in any of the conversations Cabinet had around a market study into banking or other relevant Cabinet conversations.

Despite repeated requests from the Cabinet Office and myself for Michael to manage his shareholdings, he has repeatedly failed to identify, disclose and appropriately manage conflicts of interest.

When I stood Michael down as Transport Minister, I asked him if there was any other relevant information I should know about and he indicated there was not.

It has become evident, therefore, that not adequately managing the airport shares was not an isolated incident and it is not appropriate for Michael to continue as a Minister.

I have also formed the view that the system we have in New Zealand for managing any potential conflicts of interest of Cabinet Ministers needs to change.

When I learned that Michael had failed to sell his Auckland Airport shares despite 12 requests from the Cabinet Office to do so, I asked the Cabinet Secretary to provide advice on practical steps that could be taken to ensure such a situation could not be repeated.

As a result, I have agreed to the following five changes to tighten up the disclosure regime for Ministers:

First, Cabinet Office will move to Quarterly reporting of conflicts of interest to the Prime Minister. Currently Prime Ministers are only advised of new interests as part of the annual review or on an ad hoc basis as particular issues arise.

Second, there will be an escalation process if a Minister is not engaging fully with the process or following advice on the management of a conflict. Cabinet Office will now escalate the matter rapidly and directly to me, to avoid the situation where a Minister can repeatedly ignore their guidance.

Third, there will now be in-person annual reviews with each Minister to discuss their conflicts. At the moment the annual review of Ministers’ interests is conducted by way of a letter at the end of the financial year. An in-person meeting will ensure that any issues can be more directly addressed and resolved.

Fourth, each Minister will have to nominate a dedicated person in their office to support them with conflict-of-interest processes. This means another person in their office is aware of their conflicts and can act as a second pair of eyes to assist them in the appropriate management of them.

Fifth, conflict disclosures will become a standing item at the start of each Cabinet or Cabinet Committee meeting. The Institute of Directors recommends maintaining an interests register as a standing board meeting agenda item but that has not been the past or current practice for Cabinet or Cabinet Committee meetings.

One additional thing. I have also sought advice on a full Restrictions Regime on shareholdings for Ministers.

In Australia, the Code of Conduct for Ministers requires that they divest themselves of investments and other interests in any public or private company or business.

That is, other than public superannuation funds or publicly listed managed funds or trust arrangements where the Minister has no visibility or control of decision-making.

Adopting this approach would be a significant change in the New Zealand position and requires further consultations, but it is my personal view it’s appropriate to take this step.

New Zealanders expect and deserve very high standards from Ministers.

While I do not believe Michael Wood has acted with any intent of personal gain, his actions have let himself and the Government down.

He is a talented and hard-working Minister. However, he has shown a serious lapse of judgment and has taken the appropriate action by resigning.

I will today advise the Governor-General to reallocate his portfolios to senior ministers. Carmel Sepuloni will become Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety and Minister for Auckland, Andrew Little will become Minister of Immigration and David Parker will become Minister of Transport. Kiri Allan will become Associate Finance Minister.

Like many others, I have found this episode deeply frustrating.

While I’ve only been in this job for about five months, I’ve taken a number of steps to stop the kinds of behaviour that have not met acceptable standards.

Ministers, for whom it is an honour to have such a role, need to ensure they manage their affairs to the highest standards.

These have been unnecessary distractions from my firm focus as Prime Minister on delivering what is most important to New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. In particular, the trust holds shares in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank. More>>


Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. By now, it should be obvious that winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. For example, Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows. The Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders and Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given the Greens a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts that were foreshadowed a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 