Auckland’s Roading Repair Backlog Hits 1000km

Around 1000 kilometres of Auckland’s roading network is due for repairs, with Labour’s mismanagement likely to impact New Zealand’s largest city for the next decade, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Documents released to National paint an ugly picture of the state of the roads in the Auckland region, pointing to more potholes as roads and motorways lose their waterproofing as Auckland Transport falls further behind on repairs.

“An update on the Auckland Transport Alignment Project states that around 1000 kilometres of roads are now due for renewal, with the backlog expected to take up to a decade to clear.

“The report is clear evidence that Labour’s anti-car ideology means New Zealand’s roads are in the worst state they have ever been, even though the public and businesses depend on the road network to move people and goods every day.

“While Labour has been fixated on trying to build a $30 billion light rail tram in Auckland, our roads are crumbling.

“The report should be a wakeup call to the Labour Government that trying to squeeze the National Land Transport Fund to pay for pet projects like a cycle bridge across the Auckland Harbour, or light rail down Dominion Road is the wrong approach to transport planning.

“Motorists pay road user charges and petrol taxes for the primary purpose of building and maintaining the roading network. Labour has let the roading network crumble while pursuing projects which are going nowhere.

“National will cancel Labour’s failed Auckland Light Rail project and invest in the roads that are needed to help move people and goods safely and efficiently around our cities and regions.”

