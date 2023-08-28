Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Court Tribunal Delays At Highest Level Ever

Monday, 28 August 2023, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

With more than $1 billion being poured into the courts system, delays and backlogs in several tribunals have reached the highest level ever under Labour, who are again failing to deliver outcomes for New Zealanders, National’s Courts spokesperson Chris Penk says.

“Recently released data has shown that the courts system is continuing to crumble, with backlogs remaining as bad as ever.

“Delays in the resolution of cases in some tribunals have ballooned by over 600 per cent, failing to help vulnerable people achieve a timely resolution of justice.

“Courts Minister Rino Tirikatene recently told a select committee hearing that criminal hearings at the District Court system have come back down to pre-Covid 19 levels, but his own data has proved him wrong.

“Recently released information on the state of the courts system makes its abundantly clear that he is not across his portfolio.

Since 2017, the average time to dispose of an application with the Land Valuation tribunal has increased 636 per cent, applications to the Tenancy tribunal have increased 385 per cent, while applications to the Customs Appeal Authority and Human Rights Tribunal have more than doubled.

National has suggested to successive Labour Ministers that better use of audio-visual technology would be an easily employable and pragmatic tool to reduce the backlogs and expedite case flow.

“Despite an extra $50 million going into the courts system each year since 2017, outcomes have not improved.

“A National government would make it a priority to decrease backlogs across the whole courts system, providing victims and claimants with swift and simple access to justice.”

Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai Rules Lead To Total Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the subject of chlorinated water could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate on 29 August. More



 
 
Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Socialist Equality Group: The Rise Of The Far-Right ACT Party

ACT has an extreme anti-working class platform, including massive tax cuts for the rich, a three-year freeze on the minimum wage, a 12-month trial period during which workers can be more easily sacked, measures to push people off welfare, $9B in cuts to annual government spending, and slashing the public service by 30%. More

Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Gordon Campbell: Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis, with Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimating it would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More

