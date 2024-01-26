ACT Welcomes Scuttling Of Council Votes At 16

ACT Local Government spokesman Cameron Luxton is welcoming confirmation the Government will not proceed with Labour's push to lower the voting age to 16 for local elections:

"Asking kids who don't pay rates, rent, or water bills to elect local councillors was always a stupid idea. Democracy works best when voters have skin in the game."

"Giving 16-year-olds local votes was the thin end of the wedge to lower the voting age in national elections and skew the playing field toward the political left."

"I had to wait until after I was 18 to vote, and the next generation will do the same. That's equal rights."

