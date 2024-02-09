New Diplomatic Appointments

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has today announced five new diplomatic appointments.

"Strong and effective diplomacy to protect and advance our interests in the world is needed now more than ever," Mr Peters says.

“We are delighted to appoint senior diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to these important roles.”

The appointments are:

Mark Gibb as High Commissioner to Niue.

as High Commissioner to Niue. Phil Hewitt as High Commissioner to South Africa.

as High Commissioner to South Africa. Helen Tunnah as Ambassador to Timor-Leste.

as Ambassador to Timor-Leste. Caroline Beresford as Ambassador to Viet Nam.

as Ambassador to Viet Nam. Paula Wilson as Ambassador for Counterterrorism - based in Wellington.

