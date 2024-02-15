New Parliament Tours Showcase Art Of Aotearoa New Zealand

Discover the history of Parliament’s art with new tours that everyone in your whānau can enjoy.

Parliament has two new art tours to showcase some of the work from the Parliamentary Collection.

If you’ve ever wanted to know about the artworks on Parliament precinct, the 90-minute “Introduction to the Art of Parliament” is the tour for you.

Tour highlights include visits to themed select committee rooms, along with seeing the art in the Speaker's Lounge and Dining Room (not normally accessible on a tour of Parliament).

The 45-minute “Toi Tamariki: Youth Art Tour” gives young people and their families the chance to explore the Parliamentary Collection.

Through imaginative and creative discussion of a selection of works, young participants will gain an understanding of how women’s suffrage, migration and Māori representation have been celebrated at Parliament and how these works contribute to our diverse and ever-changing community.

No previous experience with art is needed – this tour is all about discussion and creativity.

The two new tours come as part of a range of new tours in 2024, giving visitors the chance to experience and celebrate people who have contributed to New Zealand’s history.

Among other new tours is “Kicking Down the Doors: Women in Parliament” the new 90-minute year-round tour celebrating women’s suffrage in Aotearoa, and how women’s representation has evolved since then.

New Zealand Parliament offers a range of in-person guided tours, guided online tours, self-guided outdoor tours, and bespoke tour and catering packages alongside our on-site catering venues.

Bookings are recommended for Parliament tours, click here for more information.

For any media queries, please get in touch with the Communications Team at communications.team@parliament.govt.nz

